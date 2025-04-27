The past two months have been a time of steady, meaningful progress. Across different sectors, from energy and water to environmental protection and community spaces, the work we are doing remains rooted in purpose. The purpose of improving people’s lives and ensuring that every decision we take today prepare us for tomorrow.

One of the most important changes we introduced was the reform of environmental permitting. The new regulations reflect our belief that environmental protection and economic activity can, and must, move forward together.

Through these rules, we are raising environmental standards, enhancing citizen participation, and ensuring fairness between operators. Those who invest in doing things the right way will no longer be at a disadvantage. This is a clear message; respect for the environment is not optional – it is part of how we build a better country.

We are also delivering on energy and water, the foundations of everyday life. We launched a landmark initiative encouraging families to embrace tap water, because it is the best water quality we ever had. Thanks to significant improvements in water treatment, Malta’s tap water now offers consistent quality and better taste across the islands.

A new grant for activated carbon filters will make this resource even more accessible to households. Through continuous investment, desalinated water now provides 70 per cent of Malta’s drinking water, and chlorine levels have dropped by 30 per cent, improving taste while maintaining quality. Water remains at the centre of our environmental work. In Birżebbuġa, we visited the ongoing upgrade of the Pretty Bay wastewater and potable water systems. This €2.6 million project is another example of how we are reinforcing essential infrastructure that residents depend on daily.

At the Pembroke and Ċirkewwa Reverse Osmosis plants, we inaugurated new photovoltaic arrays generating enough renewable energy to power over 400 households. Funded through the Water Services Corporation’s Green Bonds – the first of their kind in Malta – these projects show how clean energy and innovation can work hand in hand for the benefit of families.

In the energy sector, we continued to push forward with key upgrades to the electricity distribution network. New underground cables are being laid in Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Msida, Birżebbuġa, Attard, and Sliema. These investments, now covering tens of kilometres, reflect our long-term vision: a grid that is more resilient, more flexible, and future-ready. At the Msida Distribution Centre, a €10 million project is underway to double capacity and improve stability across several key localities. This is part of a wider six-year plan to modernise Malta’s entire electricity infrastructure.

But beyond our distribution network and infrastructure, my interest is how these investments translate into better quality of life. We recently updated several schemes to help households adopt energy-efficient solutions, including improved grants for solar water heaters, heat pump water systems, and roof insulation.

We are equally committed to supporting small businesses on their sustainability journey. The new Energy Audit Scheme offers greater financial support to SMEs, helping them adopt cleaner practices and reduce operational costs. Sustainability must be achievable for everyone, not just for those who can afford it.

Respect for the environment is not optional – it is part of how we build a better country - Miriam Dalli

March and April also gave us the chance to reflect on the power of education and community action. One initiative particularly close to my heart is the transformation of a plot of land in Swieqi into a children’s open space; a project inspired by 12-year-old Thomas Gatt and the voluntary organisation he is launching.

When I met Thomas last August, I saw how passionate he is about the environment and his determination to make a difference. Supporting Thomas for me is about nurturing the values of responsibility and care in our youngest citizens, and I really wish that more children would come forward with their ideas and initiatives.

This spirit of collective responsibility was also evident during the launch of this year’s Islands Cleanup, now in its fourth edition. Together with Saving Our Blue, Project Green, and the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, we kicked off the campaign with the participation of students from St Michael’s School and volunteers at Mistra Bay. Watching children lead by example sends a strong message; caring for our environment is a shared duty.

The regeneration of community spaces remains a priority. In Vittoriosa, we visited ongoing projects, including the transformation of a former oil depot into a Mediterranean-style garden and the restoration of historic areas at the city’s entrance. These projects combine environmental improvement with respect for our heritage, making our spaces not only greener but also richer in meaning.

On the international front, I had the honour of participating in the Energy Council in Brussels, where I continued to push for affordable, secure, and sustainable energy across Europe. Malta has long advocated for fair energy prices and stronger support for island nations like ours. It goes without saying that energy security is a crucial issue. Beyond being an economic issue, it is about peace of mind for every family.

As the year goes on, we remain steadily on our mission to continue building a country where investment meets responsibility, where ambition is paired with care for the community, and where the future we are working towards belongs to everyone, especially our children.

Miriam Dalli is Minister for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness.