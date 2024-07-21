Enemalta's "biggest-ever" investment in the electricity distribution network will reap results, Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Malta and Gozo have been hit with "constant" power cuts over the past weeks, as an Auditor General report points towards chronic under-investment in the distribution network in the past few years.

Speaking on ONE Radio, the prime minister acknowledged that, for many years, no "sufficient work" was carried out on the network.

Abela said Enemalta kickstarted a €55 million investment plan after last summer's power outages.

Physical works to upgrade the network started in November, Abela said.

The prime minister had words of praise for energy minister Miriam Dalli and Enemalta chairman Ryan Fava for drawing up the investment plan.

Fava said on Saturday Enemalta had installed 14 diesel-powered generators in various localities around Malta.

He assured the generators were safe and residents had nothing to worry about.

Abela said the first phase of the investment plan had focussed on the weak areas identified during the 2023 outages.

He said Enemalta has not yet had enough time to entirely solve the distribution problem.

Abela vowed works will "intensify" during the second phase of the investment plan.

The prime minister assured Malta had enough energy generation capacity to meet demand.

He said economic growth and the uptake of electric vehicles will inevitably lead to more demand.

Abela said works were underway on a second electricity interconnector with Sicily, while the government was also exploring potential projects in North Africa.

82 kilometres of new cables

Speaking during an earlier ONE interview, Enemalta chairman Ryan Fava said between Friday and Saturday, Enemalta had managed to switch provision onto alternative routes when faults occurred in certain areas.

In other localities, switching provision had not been as easy due to a number of faults.

Fava named Gżira, St Julian's and Santa Venera in Malta as well as Kerċem, Għarb and San Lawrenz in Gozo as having been impacted by these prolonged outages.

The Enemalta chairman said since last October, Enemalta had upgraded 82 kilometres of cables in areas impacted by outages.

Enemalta’s planning department has identified the areas around Buġibba, St Paul’s Bay and Qawra, St Julian's, Sliema and Gżira; Birkirkara and Attard; and Żebbuġ and Qormi as areas that require further investment in the distribution network