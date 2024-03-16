England head to an equally resurgent France on Saturday holding an outside chance of pipping Ireland to a Six Nations title not many would have predicted at the start of the campaign.

Steve Borthwick’s side need a bonus point victory in Lyon, with Paris’ Stade de France out of use due to it being prepared for this summer’s Olympic Games, and must hope Ireland lose to Scotland by more than seven points earlier in the day in the final round of the competition.

Despite a surprising third-placed finish at last year’s Rugby World Cup, Borthwick and his conservative outfit were criticised in many quarters but they are now 80 minutes from a first tournament success since 2020.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...