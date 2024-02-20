Simone Inzaghi is on the verge of a major breakthrough at Inter as the Serie A leaders push towards the first Serie A title of his coaching career and eye another deep run in the Champions League.

Inter are in red-hot form as they await the visit of Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, eight wins from eight in 2024 giving them the Italian Super Cup and a nine-point lead over Juventus in Italy’s top flight — with a game in hand.

Inzaghi has long been viewed as a cup coach, one who can win the domestic knockout baubles but isn’t capable of challenging for football’s biggest prizes.

