Simone Inzaghi could barely contain his glee on Wednesday night as his Inter put four goals past Atalanta and took another step towards a 20th Serie A title.

Usually happy to trot out the usual post-match cliches with a stern expression, Inzaghi had to try his very hardest not to let a huge grin spread across his face as TV pundits on DAZN praise on a team they classed as “unplayable” for the rest of Italy’s top flight.

Wednesday’s emphatic 4-0 win at the San Siro moved Inter 12 points clear of closest rivals Juventus, who are now trailing in the distance after leading the pack little over a month ago.

On Monday night Inter face Genoa on a run of 11 straight wins in all competitions since the turn of the year, their last four in the league coming with four goals.

