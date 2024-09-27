iPhone lovers waited in a two-and-a-half hour queue to get their hands on the latest model, with some diehards camping in front of an Mrieħel store overnight.

"We arrived here at 9am, and the queue was already very long. It was clear that some people had spent the night here just to be the first to get their hands on the new model," said 24-year-old Daniel Clarke at 11.30am.

Daniel Clarke waited for two and a half hours to buy the iPhone 16. Photo: Daniel Ellul

A spokesperson for iCentre, an Apple retailer store in Mrieħel selling the new phones, said that one man started waiting in front of their doors at 3pm on Thursday to be the first to purchase the iPhone 16.

The new iPhone is available in Malta from Friday, with prices starting at just under €1,000 and going up to almost €1,600, depending on the phone's specifications.

Adrian Debono, 49, had already been in line for two hours when he spoke to Times of Malta, but said he was not buying the new phone for himself.

"I'm waiting because my daughter likes this sort of thing. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here," Debono said.

Debono said his 15-year-old daughter is a fan of technology and wants to be among the first of her friends to have Apple's new phone in her hands.

Another man in the queue, Sakib, said he was looking forward to using the phone's new camera, improved design, and AI features.