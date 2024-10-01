Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem.

AFP reporters said they had heard explosions over Jerusalem.

The US earlier in the day wanted that Iran was preparing to fire ballistic missiles at Israel.

The warning came as Israel said it had launched a ground offensive in Lebanon to target the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah, whose top leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike last week.

"The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."

The United States and other western allies stepped in to help defend Israel against a combined Iranian missile and drone attack in April, which Tehran launched in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.