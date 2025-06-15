Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Israel's attack on a major gas facility along the Gulf coast was an attempt "to expand the war beyond" Iran.

"Dragging the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake, likely deliberate and intended to extend the war beyond Iranian territory," said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats.

He was referring to the strike on a facility operating at South Pars, located offshore near Iran's southern Bushehr province. The field supplies around 70 percent of Iran's domestic natural gas.

The South Pars/North Dome mega-field is the largest known gas reserve in the world.

Iran, which shares the massive field with energy giant Qatar, has been developing its side since the late 1990s.

Iranian media reported Saturday a "massive explosion" and fire after an Israeli drone targeted one of the South Pars Phase 14 facilities.

Araghchi described the attack as "an extremely dangerous move," adding that any military activity in the Gulf "could involve the entire region -- and possibly the whole world."

On Friday, Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists, and striking military bases, nuclear sites and residential areas across the country.

Iran has since unleashed a deadly barrage of missile strikes on Israel, leaving at least 10 Israelis dead overnight Sunday and dozens more wounded.