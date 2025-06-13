Iran has confirmed it has fired ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday evening as state media reported its military has downed two Israeli fighter jets.

Smoke was seen billowing over Tel Aviv after Iranian state television said the country’s forces launched “missile attacks” on Israel in response to a wave of Israeli attacks on its territory.

The announcement of the "start of Iranian missile attacks" on state TV, confirming earlier reports, came shortly after a televised speech by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in which he promised that "the Islamic Republic will prevail over the Zionist regime".

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed attacks on dozens of targets in Israel and state media said the country’s forces had downed “at least” two Israeli fighter jets.

Israel's military said that dozens of "additional missiles" were launched, shortly after a salvo of missiles from Iran were intercepted or made impact throughout the country.

"The attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward the State of Israel," the military said in a statement, informing the public that "the explosions you are hearing are from interceptions or fallen projectiles".

AFP reported that first responders in central Israel claim seven people have been injured in the attack.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel's deadly attacks on his country will "bring it to ruin", vowing retaliation.

"The armed forces of the Islamic republic will inflict heavy blows upon this malevolent enemy," Khamenei said in a televised speech, adding that the consequences of the Israeli attack "will bring it to ruin".

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.