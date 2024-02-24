Ireland need two wins to secure unprecedented back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams after beating Wales 31-7 in a sometimes sloppy performance at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

A late Tadhg Beirne try secured a bonus point win for the hosts, whose 11th successive Six Nations victory equalled the record set by England between 2015-17.

“Getting a bonus point at the end is always good. We were pretty ill-disciplined, we weren’t happy with how we performed today,” Ireland centre Bundee Aki told Welsh broadcaster S4C.

“We knew we would be under the pump a number of times, we knew we had to stick to the process to weather the storm.”

Ireland go to Twickenham to play England in a fortnight while Wales will be looking for their first win in this year’s tournament at home to France. 

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

