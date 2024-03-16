Ireland retained their Six Nations title with a gritty 17-13 win over Scotland at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Tries by Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter got the Irish over the line as the hosts were thwarted time and again by a magnificent Scottish defence.

The title — in winning two in a row they emulate Joe Schmidt’s Ireland side of 2014/15 — is some consolation for missing out on historic Six Nations Grand Slams after being beaten by England last weekend.

Peter O’Mahony has yet to discuss whether he remains captain and the 34-year-old veteran was in tears at the national anthems, receiving a sympathetic pat on the head from Munster teammate Tadhg Beirne.

