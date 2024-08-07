Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus is to operate flights between Dublin and Malta three times a week from October.

The airline announced the new service on Tuesday. Flights will start on October 25 with fares from €69.99.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo welcomed the announcement saying the service will also improve Malta's connectivity with Northern Europe, Canada and the United States.

Services between Malta and Dublin are currently also operated by low-cost Irish airline Ryanair.