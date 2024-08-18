Have you ever wondered what gluten is and what impact it has on your health? Recently, we have noticed an increasing number of various food intolerances, particularly gluten intolerance. Eating gluten-free or reducing gluten is currently a trend.

In the US, gluten has almost become public enemy number one, with approximately 25% of adults excluding gluten from their diets completely. In Europe, the numbers range from 8 to 15%. But why is there so much suspicion over whether gluten is responsible for digestive problems and chronic inflammatory diseases?

This question is explored by Patrizia Marani in her documentary Gluten: Public Enemy?, where she attempts to uncover the reasons behind the rapidly increasing gluten intolerance.

What is gluten?

Gluten is a protein that makes up as much as 80% of the protein in wheat grains. It is also present in barley, rye, spelt, oats and all their by-products.

Additionally, small quantities of gluten are found in almost all processed foods, including sausages, chocolate and ready-made meals.

For some sensitive individuals, gluten can significantly affect digestion or even trigger an immune reaction. It not only leads to digestive problems but also various unpleasant symptoms in other parts of the body, ranging from aching bones and headaches to nervousness, fatigue and skin conditions.

Coeliac disease and gluten/wheat sensitivity

Coeliac disease is a condition of the small intestine, where even a tiny amount of gluten can cause an immune reaction. The disease often unfolds when there is a genetic predisposition. It is estimated that 2.5% of the world’s population is affected by celiac disease. In gluten/wheat sensitivity, the symptoms are similar to celiac disease, but there is no immune reaction. Wheat sensitivity is diagnosed only by exclusion, meaning gluten-containing products are eliminated for at least three weeks.

Is gluten unhealthy?

In the documentary Gluten: Public Enemy?, the film-maker questions the possibility that gluten could be unhealthy and sheds new light on the connection between the rapidly increasing cases of gluten intolerance and industrialisation.

Allegedly, coeliac disease is spreading too quickly to be solely attributed to genetic mutation. According to experts, products containing gluten are not inherently harmful to health.

Therefore, environmental influences must have contributed to the fact that we can no longer digest wheat, even though we have consumed it without issues for years. Genetic manipulation and the intensive use of agrochemicals have a very negative impact on our health.

Gluten in processed foods

In the 1960s, nitrates and phosphates, which were used to make bombs in World War II, became fertilisers. Post-war, they became crucial for wheat cultivation, reducing its height and altering its properties. This new wheat contained less gluten but complicated digestion.

It is rather the industrial processing that is cause for concern

Despite decreased gluten in wheat, we consume more through additives in baked goods and processed foods.

Modern bread rises less, preventing ferments from breaking down gluten properly, resulting in sensitive stomachs.

Pesticides

Wheat needs sun and warmth to grow naturally, such as in Sicily. Canada, the main producer of durum wheat, relies on pesticides for cultivation. This cheap variant boosts global production, making the Italian small businesses unable to compete. Consequently, Italian farmers import up to 35% of cheap wheat. Thus, ‘Made in Italy’ pasta may not be made entirely of Italian ingredients.

Glyphosate

Glyphosate, a weed killer found in the herbicide Roundup, is linked to an increasing number of diseases. It’s used as a ripening accelerator during harvest, but it contaminates wheat products at the same time.

Glyphosate infiltrates and damages the cells of the body, potentially altering their DNA. It is classified as carcinogenic by Denmark’s environmental agency. Some scientists connect glyphosate to diseases like Alzheimer’s, autism and diabetes.

Glyphosate and IBS

Glyphosate is a broad-spectrum antibiotic and can contribute to dysbiosis (an imbalance of the intestinal flora) by killing good gut bacteria.

Useful gut bacteria is thus reduced in number and diversity. Pathogenic germs become dominant, weakening our immune system, causing digestive disorders and permeable gut, which all impede the absorption of vitamins and minerals.

Conclusion

It is too simplistic to assume that wheat is universally harmful to our health or that it is responsible for causing disease.

In principle, gluten-containing products are not inherently dangerous. Rather, it is the industrial processing that is cause for concern.

The quality of food is crucial to our health and, for this reason, it is advisable to keep an eye out for cheap wheat products of questionable origin.

Those who are sensitive to gluten should preferably choose natural, gluten-free carbohydrates, such as millet, quinoa or rice.

Pre-packaged gluten-free products are, in general, not nutritious, as they barely contain any vitamins and minerals but are rich in additives.

Gluten-free diets are also often recommended for IBS, psoriasis, thyroid diseases and other chronic inflammatory diseases. For coeliac disease, it is most definitely a necessity.

Arnika Suska is a certified nutritionist.

www.arnika-healthyhabits.com