A controversial building permit is granted. A storm of controversy ignites and a hullabaloo of comments floods the media.

‘‘Ħallu tomna.’’ ‘‘When will the madness stop?’’ ‘‘How could ERA possibly have approved this?’’ ‘‘Malta is losing its soul.’’ ‘‘We’re suffocating.’’

But are we, truly?

Think back the last time you visited these splendid open spaces and natural reserves, and revelled in the experience and magnificent tranquillity – the Xrobb l-Għaġin Nature Park; the Majjistral Nature and History Park; the Wied Għollieqa Nature Reserve; the Il-Ballut Natura 2000; the Il-Magħluq Natura 2000; the Il-Fiddien and the Chadwick Lakes; the Pembroke Natural Reserve; the Buskett Gardens; the Ta’ Qali National Park; Dingli Cliffs; and the natural reserves on Gozo, Wied il-Mielaħ, Ta’ Sarraflu, Ta’ Ċenċ Cliffs... and others with similarly stunning vistas.

The aquaphiles and thalassophiles can have the time of their lives at the Ċirkewwa Marine Park, the Blue Hole in Gozo and countless underwater dive sites waiting to offer their next aquatic adventure.

Developers insist that development is a key factor in promoting economic growth by generating employment. Heightened construction activity, within reason, can and does typically result in more job opportunities and is a boost to a long chain of local business. Nevertheless, it is crucial to consider the adverse effects of overbuilding.

Is Malta ‘overbuilt?’ Over the years, and not merely under this legislative government, excessive building activity has significantly contributed to increased stormwater run-off and heightened flooding risks. Furthermore, it has led to the loss of both natural habitats and biodiversity in their broadest sense.

Permit after permit stream out of the PA, through policies that change with the roll of a dice; to the big boys first, trailed by the developers of the second and third tiers, where the ones with the sharpest elbows get to lay the most bricks.

For instance, the Sliema and St Julian’s areas from the early 2000s and today are poles apart. Once characterised by low-rise buildings, these areas are now dominated by high-rise structures, heavy traffic congestion and dense, polluted streets. Commercial activities and nightlife have surged, leading to obstructions, no-entry zones, retained heat, road rage and a palpable sense of lost tranquillity. The transformation has been so drastic that one feels breathless amid the chaos.

We cannot afford to drip-feed policy changes while the island transforms into a concrete-jungle mess, forfeiting its natural beauty

Balancing the necessity for development and the important need for preservation is a delicate task. We cannot bring overdevelopment to a grinding halt, as doing so would spell disaster for the economy, leading to a sharp decrease in employment opportunities and stifling economic growth. However, neither can we afford to drip-feed policy changes while the island transforms into a concrete-jungle mess, forfeiting its natural beauty.

Project Green is a notable initiative aimed at transforming public spaces and community greens. So far, Project Green has achieved commendable progress. According to its website, the government entity is currently working on 118 different projects, with an investment of around €350 million, covering an area of about 1.7 million square metres, equivalent to 240 football fields, as it plans to complete 19 new projects and regenerate 120,000 square metres of open spaces.

These figures are very impressive. But one must ask: Is such an initiative sufficient to counterbalance the ever-growing building structures or does Malta need to reverse policy to attain a balance between development and preservation?

The efforts of Project Green are commendable; however, they are the poppadom to the butter chicken in the grand scheme of things. Without significant policy changes, these initiatives alone may not suffice to preserve natural spaces and control development effectively.

Without a significant overhaul of these policies, efforts to preserve natural spaces and control development will be irretrievably lost. The cog of preservation must be firmly situated within the wheelhouse of government policy.

For the time being, let’s focus on logic and common sense. It is incomprehensible to many that developers continue their construction activities albeit court appeals about the self-same sites would still be unresolved. It is mind-boggling why this policy was allowed to stand, anyway.

In August 2024, Planning Minister Clint Camilleri announced a much-needed reform to address this issue. The reform is aimed to prevent construction activities until all legal appeals were resolved. However, it beggars belief that, to date, this reform has not yet been enacted into law. The reform must be implemented immediately, that is, of course, unless it was one destined for the pallbearers from the start.

The rampant commercial activity in Comino is being curtailed. As Tourism Minister Ian Borg announced in an interview with Times of Malta, Comino must be ‘cleaned up’, reducing the daily influx of tourists by half. This policy reversal is precisely what Malta needs, especially for a Natura 2000 site. It’s literally a breath of fresh air. Let us hope that this fresh air will not be overshadowed by the redevelopment of the Comino Hotel. Just for the record, the purportedly eco-friendly project includes a 140-bed hotel, 16 new bungalows, the restoration of 8,200 square metres of previously developed land to its natural state, the planting of 55,000 trees and a sustainable sewage system.

However, we must remain hopeful that Malta’s Vision 2050 will prioritise the sustainable development of our green and blue infrastructure. Future land reclamation efforts, as highlighted in the document, aim to address the limited space on this small island.

Yet, these initiatives may jeopardise ecosystems, biodiversity and the integrity of pristine coastlines. This poses a critical question: Are we facing a short-term gain at the expense of long-term sustainability?

Mark Grima is a broadcaster and entertainment and leisure industry executive.