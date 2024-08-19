Anchoring a small private boat at Santa Marija Bay in Comino has become increasingly difficult, with many reports of boaters being harassed out of the bay by unidentified private operators.

In a situation similar to what is happening at Għadira Bay, people on small boats are being pressured to move from anchor and make way for large boats that had “reserved the moorings”.

In response to questions by Times of Malta on how Għadira Bay has been taken over by several unregistered and illegal moorings, Transport Malta had confirmed that private operators are not permitted to rent moorings in public bays, although they can apply for mooring permits for their commercial vessels.

Boat owners in Comino who refuse to budge claim they face “threatening and abusive behaviour until we move”.

One boat owner described how the situation in Comino “is even more subtle [than Għadira] as a diver hands a rope to tie up the incoming boat from the front”.

Another said that to make sure the view is not disturbed, a chain is tied to the rocks at the rear of the boat, taking up more space than required.

“The moorings at Santa Marija have no buoy and it is obvious that the diver is alerted beforehand to any paying incoming boats,” one irritated boat owner told Times of Malta.

“Small boats like mine are expected to make way and we cannot do otherwise for fear of getting in trouble,” said another.

When tied from the rear, no one cares if the chains damage the rocks

Sources have also pointed to the damage that is being caused to the rocks.

“When tied from the rear, no one cares if the chains damage the rocks. This is often the case because a loop is put around and, with the force of a large boat, the rocks are chipped.”

The same source, with an air of resignation, asked “is Malta only for the rich?”

'Nobody assumes responsibility'

Times of Malta is aware that reports of these illegalities have been filed with Transport Malta.

“We contacted TM three weeks ago and followed up after 10 days with a second e-mail. We were told ‘we passed on the email to the manager to investigate’,” he said.

But one of the sources questioned whether action is being taken.

“We have called the Port Authority and Transport Malta who passed the buck between them. Then we called the police who told us: ‘what can I do from the depot?’

“It appears that nobody wishes to assume responsibility.”

When previously questioned about the situation at Għadira Bay, Transport Malta had told Times of Malta that the Moorings and Berthings Unit monitors the situation and reports illegal activities to the Maritime Enforcement Unit and the police, who then take enforcement action as necessary.