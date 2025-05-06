In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements and economic changes, the role of education in preparing individuals for the workforce has never been more critical.

As industries evolve and new job roles emerge, the question arises: is the Maltese education system adequately equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in tomorrow's workforce?

While the traditional education framework has been effective in many aspects, it often struggles to keep pace with the demands of a dynamic job market. Employers increasingly seek candidates who possess not only academic knowledge but also essential transversal skills, digital literacy and the ability to adapt to change.

As Malta positions itself as a competitive player in the global economy, it is imperative to assess whether its educational practices align with the needs of both students and employers.

According to the NSO's 'Skills Mismatch Report' (2022), over half of Malta’s workforce is in jobs that do not align with their educational qualifications.

The report estimates that over a third of workers (35.1%) are over-qualified for their roles, while 19.3% are under-qualified, indicating an inefficient use of talent across sectors.

The findings from the World Economic Forum's 'Future of Work Report 2025' emphasise the need for a significant shift in job prerequisites and underscore the critical need for reskilling and upskilling initiatives to bridge the gap and optimise workforce potential.

Key skills that we need to look out for include technology and data, cognitive skills, adaptability and resilience, leadership and influence and sustainability.

The report also projects job growth in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, green jobs and education. Emerging industries such as renewable energy, health tech, e-commerce and remote work solutions are expected to shape the future job landscape.

Skill gaps are considered the biggest barrier to business transformation

According to this same report, skill gaps are considered the biggest barrier to business transformation. Notably, employers foresee that 59% of the current workforce will need upskilling or reskilling by 2030.

The Maltese education system follows a traditional structure, beginning with pre-primary education and progressing through compulsory primary and secondary schooling, followed by post-compulsory education, tertiary and adult education.

Although the educational focus is on preparing young people for the workforce, the current shift in required skills truly emphasises the need to align with the evolving needs of its labour market.

To enhance the education sector and better prepare the future workforce, several changes are necessary, some of which are being explored here.

Curriculum modernisation: The curriculum should be updated to include emerging technologies and relevant skills, such as embedding digital literacy within core subjects, basic knowledge on coding, data analysis, and digital marketing. This will ensure that students are equipped with the tools needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

Focus on soft skills: Educational institutions must prioritise the development of soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, teamwork, and adaptability. These skills are increasingly important in the modern workplace and should be integrated across the curricula.

Experiential learning: Incorporating hands-on learning experiences, such as internships, apprenticeships, and project-based learning, can help students apply theoretical knowledge in real-world settings, thereby enhancing their employability.

Collaboration with industry: Educational institutions should be encouraged to establish partnerships with businesses to ensure that curricula are aligned with industry needs. This collaboration can also facilitate mentorship programmes and job placement opportunities for students.

Lifelong learning opportunities: The education system should promote a culture of lifelong learning, offering flexible learning pathways for adults seeking to upskill or reskill throughout their careers.

Investment in educator training: Educators should receive ongoing professional development to stay current with industry trends and teaching methodologies, enabling them to better prepare students for the workforce.

Emphasis on STEM and green skills: With the growing importance of technology and sustainability, there should be a stronger emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and green skills to prepare students for future job markets.

In conclusion, enhancing the education sector in Malta is essential for effectively preparing the future workforce. By modernising curricula, emphasising soft skills, fostering experiential learning and collaborating with industry, Malta can create an education system that meets the evolving needs of the labour market.

Continuous investment in teacher training and lifelong learning opportunities will further ensure that both students and workers are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Through these initiatives, Malta can enhance its competitiveness, attract foreign investment, and ensure sustainable growth in the global economy.

Ediana Guillaumier is senior manager, People Consulting and Learning, EY Malta, and board member, FHRD.