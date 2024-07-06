Audi’s S3 has always been seen as the kind of car to deliver in all types of situations. As a practical hatchback, it’s formed around a layout which can bring the boot space and interior roominess that you’d expect from a ‘normal’ day-to-day car, yet with a potent engine and four-wheel-drive it’s always had the kind of performance that could give supercar drivers a bit of a shock away from the lights.

But quite often, the S3 was criticised for being a little cold. Effective, yes, but not the kind of car that would keep a grin on your face. Audi is aiming to address that with this updated version which, alongside some key exterior changes, introduces some mechanical upgrades which should help elevate the overall driving experience.

