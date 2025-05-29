Most people favour eliminating the use of low denomination coins through price rounding, a Central Bank study has found.

The survey on cash usage found 60% of respondents agree with doing away with 1c and 2c coins while 40% were against. The use of small denomination coins has already been eliminated in several eurozone countries.

While pennies may have fallen out of favour, the survey found the majority of people still carry physical cash in their wallets, despite 70% of respondents saying they prefer using electronic payment methods such as debit or credit cards.

Despite this preference for electronic payments, the use of banknotes remains prevalent, with 86% of people saying they carry banknotes on them while 80% carry coins.

Banknote and coin usage was found to notably increase with age, as while 77% of people in the 18-24 age group carry paper money, this rises to 99% in the over-64 category.

The survey found that the most common amount of cash carried daily ranges between €21 and €50.

A sense of control over spending was cited as the most common reason for using cash, followed by convenience and the absence of fees.

More than 50% of those surveyed said they do not keep cash savings at home.

The survey found people prefer to make one large monthly withdrawal from an ATM to cover their cash needs. The average monthly withdrawal was over €200, according to the survey.

Groceries were the most common reason reported by the respondents for withdrawing cash, followed by cash use in restaurants, bars and clubs.

When analysing the preferred payment method among the participants, the Central Bank said it was evident that most respondents prefer to use electronic payment methods when carrying out transactions.

The preference for electronic payment methods amounted to 70% of respondents, while only 13% of participants reported that they prefer to use cash. The remaining 17% indicated no particular preference.

In explaining their preference for electronic payments, 24% of respondents cited convenience as the primary reason, followed by online purchases.