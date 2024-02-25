A recent article published on fortune.com told of how a ‘Return To Office’ drive by SAP, Europe’s largest software company prompted 5000 employees to sign a letter saying that they felt betrayed and threatening to look for other jobs rather than return.

While the German software company is now expecting all employees to start working from the office three days a week from coming April, its CEO, Christian Klein, has been rebutting opposition by stating that “working from home will cost SAP its culture and teamwork”.

Admittedly, many companies have been finding it hard to get their employees to return to the office, especially after having invested substantially in office space, technology infrastructure and human resources development.

This was perhaps summed up correctly by SAP’s Klein when he stated, “I’m not a big believer that on a video conference platform, you can understand our culture, you can get educated, and you can get enabled to do your job best,” adding that “the company believes that striking the right balance between remote and on-site work helps drive productivity, innovation and employee well-being.”

Notwithstanding the difficulties being faced by companies to bring workers back into the office and recreate the pre-pandemic environment, in the UK, efforts seem to be paying off. In fact, for the first time since the pandemic, more workers have been returning to their offices all days of the week than staying home according to a study conducted by global recruitment agency Hays Plc.

The study, also published in Fortune, found that about 43% of employees worked entirely from the office between August and September, compared to 36% during the same period in 2022.

Is Malta’s workforce starting to show up?

“Whilst most companies should by now have established clear guidelines and parameters for their respective workforce, the problem with remote working is that we still have not managed to measure the level of productivity and whether remote work is adding more value to companies,” states Joanne Bondin from misco.

“While some organizations believe that direct interactions facilitate collaboration and a sense of belonging, proponents of remote work feel that these can be achieved through technology and effective communication regardless of their physical location,” she added.

“Remote work saves time on commuting, increases family time, and heightens focus with fewer office distractions. However, it can also lead to feelings of isolation and a sense of missing out on office social interactions, potentially hindering access to vital communications and involvement in discussions or decisions,” added Ms Bondin.

Physical presence in the office contributes to a company’s collective team spirit

Telecommunications company GO has been adopting a hybrid working policy whereby those employees whose work allows them to work remotely can do so.

“Our experience during the peak of Covid taught us that when the right corporate culture, team spirit and brand values are maintained, hybrid work can work effectively. At GO we believe a lot in personal empowerment, and we know that our people can manage their own time without being forced to come to the office,” says Mandy Calleja, Director of Communications at GO.

“However, we do encourage people to come to the office during the week. In fact, it is evident enough that people do miss the physical interactions with their peers and today, with the full flexibility and hybrid working arrangements we offer, our people have struck the ideal balance,” added Mandy Calleja.

For companies such as EMCS, the concept of remote working has transcended from a mere trend that reflects global shifts towards flexible work arrangements to an essential component of operational strategy.

“For us, remote working was a strategic decision to foster a culture of flexibility, innovation and productivity. Remote work not only led to a surge in productivity but has contributed to higher levels of job satisfaction and employee retention,” notes Managing Partner John Farrugia.Top of Form

“Since the pandemic, companies have long stopped looking at remote work as a perk. Of course, opinions still differ but the benefits are there: companies looking at better sustainable operations agree that fewer commuters means less emissions. Other obvious benefits include less commuting time and costs - factors which employees take into consideration when evaluating their jobs.”

“The hybrid work model which combines remote and in-office work is a viable compromise that balances flexibility and collaboration,” adds Antoinette Gouder, EMCS’ Director of HR.

“Physical presence in the office however does contribute to a company’s collective team spirit, encourages collaboration, deeper connections, enhanced communication, and a shared sense of purpose among team members. But flexibility and adaptability remain key,” she added.

IT software and hardware supplier Access Point is currently still maintaining a work-from-home policy, a policy that according to Managing Director Ian Debattista seems to be working successfully.

“I think flexibility is the way forward. Employees are at the core of the company, and first and foremost, we ensure their well-being. We also want our clients to get the best service because this is how our company will succeed. So, at the end of the day, if our people are happy and motivated, they will deliver the best service to our clients.”

Notwithstanding this, Access Point still looks at the positives of turning up at the office and encourages its employees to be at the office whenever they can.

“Being together is beneficial for the team. We can share ideas, discuss and tackle problems together. I do not think it’s healthy for individuals to work in solitary confinement every single day. This is why we have invested in a small entertainment and relaxation area for our staff to encourage them to spend time together here,” he added.

Meanwhile the tussle between bosses and workers on remote working is ongoing.

Last week, Deutsche Bank AG decided to ban staff from working from home on Friday and Monday citing the need to “spread our presence more evenly across the week” and to “ensure consistency across the bank”, illustrating the growing frustration of companies that pay millions for office space that is often empty.