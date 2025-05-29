The White House said Thursday that Israel had accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, while discussions were "continuing" with Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group had earlier said it was examining a new deal proposed by Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while there was no immediate confirmation from Israel.

"I can confirm that Special Envoy Witkoff and the president submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas, that Israel backed and supported. Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home," Leavitt told reporters.

The spokeswoman later declined to confirm reports in Saudi and Israeli media that both sides had reached a 60-day ceasefire agreement and that Trump was poised to make an announcement.

"If there is an announcement to be made, it will come from the White House -- the president, myself, or special envoy Witkoff," Leavitt said.