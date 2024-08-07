Israel's army chief vowed to pursue and eliminate Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday after he was named leader of Hamas following the killing of his predecessor in Tehran last week.

"We will strive to find him, attack him, and have them replace the head of the political bureau again," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told soldiers, according to a statement issued by his spokesman.

"We have carried out very important operations in recent weeks, we've killed the most senior commanders of our most dangerous enemies, and we are not stopping."