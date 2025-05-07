Israel's attack on the airport in Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa destroyed terminal buildings and caused $500 million in damage, its director told Huthi media on Wednesday.

He said earlier in a statement on X that the airport was suspending all flights until further notice after sustaining "severe damage" in the Israeli strikes.

The strikes came after a Huthi missile gouged a crater near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Sunday.

"Around $500 million in losses were caused by the Israeli aggression on Sanaa airport," its general director Khaled alShaief told the rebels' Al-Masirah television.

"The enemy destroyed the terminals at Sanaa airport, including all equipment and devices," he said, adding that a warehouse was also "completely levelled".

Yemenia Airways lost three planes, he said, adding that six planes in total had been destroyed.

"There are alternatives to temporarily reopen the airport, and we need a long time to rehabilitate it and restore operations," he said.

On Tuesday, the Huthi rebels and the United States agreed a ceasefire that would ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, mediator Oman said.

But the deal that was announced does not mention Israel, with the rebels vowing to respond to Tuesday's strikes.

Huthi rebels have been attacking Israel and merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since late 2023, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians as the Gaza war rages.

The Yemeni rebels had paused their attacks during a recent two-month ceasefire in the Gaza war.

In March, they threatened to resume attacks on shipping over Israel's aid blockade on the Gaza Strip, triggering a response from the US military, which began hammering the rebels with near-daily air strikes.