Updated 11am

The Israeli military announced on Saturday that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a strike on Beirut.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X.

Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

If confirmed, Nasrallah's death would deal a massive blow to the Iran-backed group which he has led since 1992, potentially destabilising Lebanon as a whole.

A source close to the Lebanese group said contact with Nasrallah had been lost since Friday evening.

Contact with the group leader had been lost for two days and he had been rumoured killed during Israel's last war with Hezbollah in 2006, the source said, adding that he later re-emerged unscathed.

An Israeli military statement said the strikes also killed Ali Karake, who the statement identified as commander of Hezbollah's southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

"During Hassan Nasrallah's 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities," the statement said.

"He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organisation."

Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi meanwhile vowed to "reach" anyone who threats Israeli citizens.

"The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel -- we will know how to reach them," he said in a statement.

The military also said it killed Hezbollah commanders Muhammad Ali Ismail and Ali Karake, among others.

Hezbollah began firing on Israel one day after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Nasrallah enjoys cult status among his Shiite Muslim supporters and is the only man in Lebanon with the power to wage war or make peace.

He leads a life in hiding but has denied that he lives in a bunker.

Israel has been pounding suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut for several days, with Nasrallah reportedly its chief target. Air strikes intensified on Friday night, with Israel saying it was targeting Hezbollah headquarters.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari described those attacks as "very accurate."

Israel has over the past days shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon, where heavy bombing has killed more than 700 people and displaced around 118,000.