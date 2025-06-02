Israeli forces on Monday blocked an international media tour in the occupied West Bank, preventing journalists from entering the village of Oscar-winning Palestinian director Basel Adra who decried worsening Israeli violence.

Adra's film "No Other Land" chronicles the forced displacement of Palestinians by Israeli troops and settlers in Masafer Yatta, an area in the southern West Bank that Israel declared a restricted military zone in the 1980s.

Journalists from AFP and other international media travelled to Tuwani at the invitation of Adra, who lives in the village, and co-director Yuval Abraham, seeking to draw attention to a spate of house demolitions and violent incidents in recent weeks.

At the entrance to Tuwani, the journalists as well as a Palestinian Authority delegation were blocked by Israeli forces, who said they had a warrant to set up a one-day checkpoint.

Abraham called the roadblock a "good example" of what he said was Israeli authorities' involvement in attacks against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta.

Adra said the violence was "getting worse and worse".

"Settler violence increased, the demolitions carried out by Israeli soldiers and authorities against our homes and schools and properties is increasing in very crazy and high numbers," he told AFP.

An Israeli officer who refused to give his name told AFP the force was at the entrance to Tuwani to "keep the public order".

"There were violent clashes between settlers, Jews, Arabs, journalists, and to prevent these violent clashes, we decided not to allow passage today," the officer said.

Adra said that last week, settlers had entered the nearby Palestinian hamlet of Khallet al-Dabaa, which was bulldozed by the Israeli army in early May, with the Israelis harassing the residents who remained despite the destruction.

To Abraham, blocking the media tour was a "good example of the relationship between settler violence and the state".

"These police officers and soldiers that are here now to prevent the international media, not only do they not come to prevent the settler violence, often they partake in it," the Israeli co-director told AFP.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and violence there has soared throughout the Gaza war, which broke out in October 2023.

The West Bank is home to about three million Palestinians, but also some 500,000 Israelis living in settlements that are illegal under international law.

Since the start of 2025, attacks by Israeli settlers have left at least 220 Palestinians injured, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA has said.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli forces or settlers have killed at least 937 Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza war began.

Attacks by Palestinians and clashes during military raids in the West Bank over the same period have killed 35 Israelis, including soldiers, according to official figures.

Abraham said he had been trying to hold on to hope that the film's success would bring change on the ground.

"Unfortunately, the world now knows, but there is no action," he said.