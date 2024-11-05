Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over a breakdown in trust during the Gaza war against Hamas, his office said.

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defence minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office, adding that he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take his place.

Gideon Saar, until Tuesday a minister without portfolio, was appointed foreign minister following Katz's move to defence.

Shortly after news of the shake-up broke, Gallant said that working to ensure the country's security would remain the "mission of his life".

"The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life," Gallant said on X, minutes after Netanyahu announced his dismissal.

