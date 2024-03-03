I must confess that Is-Snin li Tħoss has been on my mind for the past week, with memories of the play giving me goose pimples.

The award-winning play Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee was expertly translated by Clare Azzopardi and directed by Toni Attard, with actress Clare Agius as our storyteller and Romualdo Moretti as the set designer. This never-the-same-twice play, as is accurately described by the producers, took us on a sobering trip of choices.

In front of the audience was a revolving stage, with 12 branches like a clock on a circular base covered in sand and a copper ladder structure in the middle. Words written on pieces of parchment hung from the branches as prompts for the narrative of the play.

Each prompt was a cue for Agius to initiate a different monologue, recounting a life through the audience’s choice.

Each prompt was a cue for Agius to initiate a different monologue, recounting a life through the audience’s choice. Working in the round, Agius manoeuvred the stage effortlessly during this one-woman show, which took the audience through a journey about life. The set concept complemented the narrative well, with the revolving stage acting as a stark philosophical reminder that time is cyclical – hat off to this directorial decision.

Agius establishes the narrative, starting with the character’s 25th birthday as a milestone for adulthood, moving through the trajectory of life until death. The character is never identified except for being addressed in the second person (‘you’), soliloquising the audience’s thoughts, concerns and choices in life through slight interactions between the performer and us (the audience) as one unit.

I could sense the audience move and think as one, as we laughed and cried through the turbulence of life.

Agius’ calm demeanour as the narrator contrasted with the emotive retelling of anecdotes from your life. The audience chooses six prompts, with each story progressing the narrative closer to your death.

Azzopardi translated this text exquisitely, respecting the source while producing a Maltese timbre to the experience

Every so often, Agius climbs the ladder onto the platform and addresses the audience from her perch and, like a psychopomp, she recites your life choices, narrating your thoughts and concerns. Agius wryly highlights each ageing aspect as she hits a small baton on the side of the platform, like a knell tolling for your imminent death.

I could sense the audience move and think as one, as we laughed and cried through the turbulence of life, and experienced loss, mistakes and missed opportunities together, as we do in life.

Azzopardi translated this text exquisitely, respecting the source while producing a Maltese timbre to the experience. As time passed, I could feel myself being sucked into the narrative. I wholeheartedly appropriated the character’s experiences as my own, feeling the pain and happiness while Agius weaved the narrative of what appeared to be my life in front of my eyes.

In front of the audience was a revolving stage, with 12 branches like a clock on a circular base covered in sand and a copper ladder structure in the middle. Words written on pieces of parchment hung from the branches.

I listened to Agius’ seemingly prophetic words of what my life could become, reflecting on the thirst to break out of a mould that is self-imposed at different points of one’s life.

The recurring motif of falling into a vicious cycle of self-inflicted routines and systems popped up time and time again, spinning out of control until order comes from the choices taken. Reflecting on the dream (or nightmare?) of holding a pistol to your head and asking yourself for forgiveness brought a vivid realisation that you truly can become your own worst enemy in life.

Attard’s decision to cast Agius was by far the greatest directorial choice for this piece. Traversing through the sands of time on the clock face, Agius threaded the fate of our lives in ways that seemed to make sense, choices leading to different paths of losing friendships and gaining others, of living life the way you think you should live it, mistakes and all.

Exposing the human condition at its rawest state, this production serves as a mirror to life’s oxymoronic tendencies that we will one day face. “Bħal li kieku tkun fallibbli hu diżunur” – words that as a 28-year-old woman, I didn’t think would strike me as much as they did that Saturday night. Mulling over the piece, I think that making mistakes isn’t the end of the world, is it? Maybe we should all live a little, while we can.