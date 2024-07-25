The Maltese film Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi is now available on the American streaming website, Tubi.

The 2021 thriller is based on Alex Vella Gera’s namesake novel and the plot centres on the attempted assassination of former Maltese prime minister Dom Mintoff.

Directed by Martin Bonnici, with a screenplay by Teodor Reljic, the film follows the story of father and son Richard and Noel Sammut Petri, as hidden plans from 1984 weigh down on lives in 2012.

The cast includes Maltese stars such as Chris Galea, Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo, Erica Muscat and Joseph Zammit.

Tubi is available worldwide, excluding Europe, yet European viewers can watch the film on Amazon Prime. Maltese viewers can watch the film on Melita.

The film was financed through the National Book Council’s Film Adaptation Fund and the Ministry for Culture of Cyprus.

Speaking to Times of Malta, director Martin Bonnici said he hopes the film will be made more available on different platforms both in Malta and overseas.

"I hope it will also be studied more, as it is already being done at the University of Malta in the Maltese faculty," he said.

Bonnici said he believes the future of Maltese filmmaking is "bright" but remained tight-lipped when asked if he has any new projects in the pipeline.

"New collaborations are being forged every day and a lot of people are working hard to make sure it grows into a sustainable industry."