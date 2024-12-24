It will be a cold and windy Christmas, according to the weatherman.

In fact, the meteorological office is forecasting cold weather and strong winds for the upcoming festive days.

On Christmas Eve, today, strong winds are expected to blow from the northwest, reaching Force 6 to 7.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 14°C, dropping to 8°C at night. However, the weatherman warns, with the strong northwest winds, the air temperature may feel even colder.

Additionally, the weather will likely be quite cloudy, with a chance of showers, including hail.

Similar weather is expected on Christmas Day, with strong winds from the north-northwest (Force 5 to 6) throughout the day. By the evening, the wind is forecast to die down as it shifts to blow from the north-northeast (Force 3 to 4).

The highest temperature is again expected to reach 14°C, dropping to 7°C at night.

Some showers are also anticipated during the day, with overall cloudy conditions.

There is some good news, though, for those not working on Boxing Day and planning to enjoy the day outdoors as the weather is expected to be more favourable.

The wind, the Met office says, will be calm but mostly cloudy skies are anticipated.The daytime temperature will be 15°C, dropping to 8°C at night.

For the latest weather updates, one can visit Malta International Airport’s website.