When Kandala Siva and Dasari Saiteja went for an appointment at Identità offices, they were not expecting to spend the next month-and-a-half in jail.

“I thought they just had a few questions because I was in the process of changing my employer. How could I have known I was going to be arrested,” Siva said, recalling his ordeal last January.

The two Indian nationals were charged with submitting forged lease agreements to Identità and were kept in preventive custody for a month-and-a-half out of fear they could leave the country. They were acquitted last week.

But the ordeal they endured as they were incarcerated until the judgment will forever haunt them.

Saiteja, 25, and Siva, 28, were first locked up at the police depot in Floriana and then at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

“It was so humiliating to be led out by police in handcuffs as if I were a criminal,” Saiteja said.

“The room in the Floriana lock-up had no windows. There was only a small opening that allowed guards to pass on food. The dim lighting came from a single bulb,” Siva recalled.

After a night in the lock-up, the two Indian men were transferred to the Corradino prison.

They said they first spent three days in Corradino’s division 6, where they were kept inside their cells for 23 hours a day.

“I was depressed and afraid because I did not know what would happen next,” Saiteja said.

“I kept telling myself that we did not do anything wrong. I had paid my agent, so I still couldn’t understand why I was in prison,” he said.

After being moved to other divisions in prison, Saiteja and Siva had other worries.

“I didn’t feel safe being around potentially violent people,” Saiteja said.

I spent most of my time in bed and put a blanket above my head every night and cried

Both recall the stench of smoke as other inmates constantly lit cigarettes.

“I spent most of my time in bed and put a blanket above my head every night and cried,” Siva said.

Siva said a social worker met him to ask why he was not participating in any way in prison life.

“I told her plainly that I did not accept why I was in prison and didn’t want to admit I was there,” he said.

Even though he’s out of jail, Siva said he finds trouble sleeping.

“When I close my eyes, I’m still hearing the sounds of prison,” he said.

When the two were acquitted last week, Saiteja received a nasty surprise as he learned he had been terminated from his job in February while he was in prison.

The reason for termination: ‘Did not report for work,’ a Jobs Plus letter shows.

In Malta, third-country nationals have 10 days to find new employment when they lose or resign from a job, or risk deportation.

His lawyers are now trying to regulate Saiteja’s status in Malta since he was not notified of his termination while he was in prison.

Like Saiteja and Siva, Mohammed Idris also had his residence document listed in the same Naxxar apartment even though he did not live there.

He was also charged in Malta for giving false information to a public authority and committing forgery but pleaded guilty and was deported to India without serving jail time.

Agent charged in India

In Hyderabad, India, Idris filed a police report against Ghanta.

Idris explained in the report how, in the first half of 2022, he paid around €5,500 to Abroad Study Plan, an employment agency owned by Ghanta, for a job in Malta. Idris was given his visa and travelled to Malta in July.

“There [in Malta] Ghanta Anil Kumar provided fake documents like rental agreement, Housing Authority approval and medical approval also,” the report filed by Idris reads.

Ghanta did not provide any job for Idris, the report says.

Following his statement and those of two other witnesses, Ghanta was arrested and charged on February 19.

Two other men have also been charged.

In October, Times of Malta reported how Ghanta, through his agency Abroad Study Plan, charged Indian nationals thousands for the chance to migrate to Malta with a well-paid job.

But when they arrived in Malta, the job they had been promised did not exist.

In November, nine Indian nationals asked police in Hyderabad to investigate “fraudulent” immigration agencies, including Abroad Study Plan.

Contacted in January, Ghanta claimed he was not responsible for providing housing or medical documents.

“I’m responsible only for employment documents and the job,” he said, adding: “I’m not [a] rental agency or a medical clinic to give documents.”

Ghanta said he never provided forged documents to his clients, insisting reports against him are aimed at damaging his “consultancy’s reputation”.

This time around, he could not be reached for comment.