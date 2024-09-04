A quarry that was illegally backfilled to become a “rubble mountain” in rural Rabat will begin to shrink following fresh enforcement action, the authorities have pledged.

The site in the Lunzjata area has grown several storeys high despite previous Planning Authority (PA) enforcement notices against Tlata Ltd, owned by Paul Falzon.

But, now, the authorities say their latest action will reduce the construction rubble that neighbours fear has become dangerous.

“The Planning Authority took the initiative so that no new material is allowed on the site,” a spokesperson for the Environment and Resources Authority told Times of Malta.

“Meanwhile, material in the area will be taken out, meaning that stockpiles will be reduced.”

Last week, a neighbouring farmer spoke of his fears for his safety and property due to falling boulders or a landslide.

Angelo Giordmaina said the quarry was backfilled to ground level about four years ago but continued to grow afterwards.

“The danger here is a matter of life and death,” the 63-year-old warned. “A boulder could roll down and hit me, or the entire mass of rubble could come crashing down in a landslide.”

Architect Godwin Abela, who surveyed the quarry, which is visible from kilometres away, had advised all activities stop immediately “to avoid potential tragedy”.

There are already two active enforcement notices from the PA dating to 2005 and 2009.

In April 2019, Tlata Ltd applied for a PA permit to “backfill the existing quarry, construct a concrete batching plant and establish a concrete block manufacturing plant”.

The application was refused, but the backfilling continued regardless. In the same month, the Environmental and Resources Authority issued a stop-work order against Tlata Ltd.

ERA said that Tlata Ltd is being fined daily because of the infringement.

Replying to questions, a PA spokesperson said their initiative to reduce stockpiles at the site is being enforced by “regularly monitoring the site”.