Stagnation leads to failure. In most aspects of life, standing still goes counter to success. Take education, for instance – being content with what one knows will mean that new knowledge will pass you by, and the world will overtake you.

That is why continuous learning is considered to be a keystone to well-being. It is good for mental health, a sense of purpose, and self-esteem. Moreover, continued learning gives you a competitive edge – and could lead to career advancements. This is critical in a world where technological advancements constantly create new jobs and opportunities – while the workforce landscape is forever changing.

As the academic year draws to a close, the main focus of MCAST Gateway to Industry has shifted to empowering adults with the training they need to advance in their current careers or embark on new ones.

The new MG2i prospectus will be released in September, but many courses starting in September, October, and November 2024 are already available on our website, including a comprehensive schedule and classroom details which will help new students plan their new academic year.

MG2i has also announced that applications for Degree and Masters programmes are now open until September 15, 2024. Highlighted courses include an online MBA with scheduled class sessions and the newly introduced Master in Inclusive Practices, which combines mostly online learning with some face-to-face sessions.

Industry-acclaimed courses such as VRT licence training, Stone Masonry courses related to the BCE licence, Dry Stone Wall courses, and Excavation & Demolition courses are also available. These can be customised to fit learners’ specific needs.

MG2i knows that constant developments are key to success – that is why this semester, they are also introducing bespoke courses. All courses listed in our prospectus can now be tailored for industry partners who wish to train their employees. We offer external training in both Malta and Gozo, conducted at the client’s premises and using their equipment if desired. Given the high practical component of our courses, we encourage this option for companies aiming to familiarise their employees with specific machinery. The cost of bespoke courses may vary based on the number of participants.

For more details and to view the full range of courses available, visit https://mg2imalta.com/.