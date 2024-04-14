A young man facing controversial terrorism charges has spoken of his pride and hope at being presented with a human rights award.

On Saturday night, Abdalla Bari, Amara Kromah and Abdul Kader — the latter in absence — were presented with Human Rights Defenders Awards at the University of Malta campus in Valletta by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

The three men - dubbed the El Hiblu 3 - stand accused of hijacking the merchant vessel El Hiblu after it rescued them at sea in March 2019. They were just 15, 19 and 16 years old at the time.

But an international coalition of human rights advocates have blasted the charges, arguing the three acted as translators and mediators between the crew and the 108 rescued, who panicked after realising they were being taken back to Libya.

At an event just over five years after the three men were arrested upon their arrival in Malta, activists presented them with awards for “bravery and solidarity” during the events onboard the El Hiblu.

The awards were also presented in recognition of the “tremendous resilience and strength of character... in their struggle against injustice,” organisers said.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Kromah said being presented with the award made him feel “proud, happy and hopeful,” and it reminded him he was "not alone in this journey."

Describing his emotions upon learning the Attorney General (AG) had decided to press ahead with the case in November after it lay dormant for more than a year, he said he felt “frustrated and betrayed” after everything he’d heard about human rights in Europe.

How does he feel being labelled a terrorist, akin to a member of Al-Qa'ida or Hamas?

"It feels like something out of a movie, calling someone a terrorist who arrives with bare feet and no food... How could I be a terrorist without a weapon?"

Nonetheless, Kromah said he still thought Malta was “one of the best countries,” and stressed he enjoyed his life and job here.

"People give me strength - you don't get strength by yourself... I've been on a long journey - I've passed through a lot. I know it will finish but I know it will take a long time. I have to be strong for those who are helping me,” he said.

In an acceptance speech, Kromah said he was “profoundly honoured and humbled” to receive the award, which he said he accepted “not only on my behalf but also on behalf of all those who continue to courageously fight for human rights around the world.”

‘Maybe I should have done more’

Reflecting on the case in a speech shortly before the presentation of the awards, in a rare moment of vulnerability Coleiro Preca apologised to the three youths and asked whether she could have done more.

“I cannot leave this room unless I share this... To Amara, Abdalla and Kader, and all the rest... I should have done more, maybe,” she said.

“Each and every one of us doesn’t need to be declared a human rights defender to stand up for what is right,” said the former president, calling the three “an inspiration”.

The incident onboard the El Hiblu occurred in the last month of Coleiro Preca’s presidency. Since leaving office she has repeatedly advocated for the El Hiblu 3, last year calling the court case against them a “farce”.

What happened aboard the El Hiblu?

In March 2019, the merchant vessel rescued 108 migrants on a rubber boat who were at risk of drowning in the Mediterranean.

After realising they were being taken back to Libya – a country criticised by the United Nations, the US State Department and Amnesty International for its track record of human rights abuses against refugees – the migrants panicked and protested the move.

During the protest, none of the crew were injured and the ship remained undamaged, with the three teenagers acting as mediators due to their English language skills.

Witnesses said the three had stepped in to calm the situation and were subsequently beckoned to the bridge by the captain.

Upon their arrival in Malta, the three were arrested on charges of terrorism and hijacking and detained for seven months. Should they be found guilty, they face up to 30 years in jail.

Activists speak out

Human rights advocates took to the stage on Saturday night to show their support for the El Hiblu 3, among them Refugees in Libya NGO co-founder David Yambio, who fled South Sudan after being forcibly conscripted.

“I speak from experience, one that is inhumane, deadly, and unacceptable... If Abdallah, Amara, Kader and the others had drowned, they would have been reduced to mere statistics in the depths of the Mediterranean,” he said.

“Without their intervention to prevent an immoral and illegal pushback to Libya, they could have become part of the thousands of invisible deaths and victims of torture in Libyan concentration camps.”

"Thank you for your fight. Thank you for doing what I was not able to do when 144 passengers with me were sent back to Libya and incarcerated for more than one year."

Maltese poet Antoine Cassar said the El Hiblu 3 had been “unfairly punished and terrorised” and contrasted the young men’s experience to Malta’s exclusive citizenship-by-investment scheme.

Stressing the importance of being able to seek protection, Christine Cassar from Moviment Graffiti said there was “still time for the Maltese authorities to drop the charges” while journalist Regine Psaila from the African Media Association Malta NGO described racism in Europe as “systemic and institutionalised.”

Marie Nass from rescue NGO Sea Watch said that by trying to prevent a pushback, the El Hiblu 3 had “defended the international obligations that European states are bound to.”

And Karl Kopp, spokesperson for human rights advocacy NGO Pro Asyl, called the three “courageous” for their actions onboard the El Hiblu.

Meanwhile, lawyer and Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Malta director Katrine Camilleri said, “in a world where human rights abuses are far from the exception... were it not for the actions of individuals like Amara, Abdalla and Kader, human rights law would be worth little more than the paper it is written on.”