The police warned on Sunday that fake emails relating to a cybercrime investigation are being sent on their behalf.

They said in a statement that reports were filed in past days from people who had received these emails. The emails, in Maltese, are being sent from the fake address pulizija.mt@cyber-wizard.com .

They also includes a document Rapport tal-Pulizija-MT.pdf.

The email warns recipients that they are being investigated for child related crimes including pornography, paedophilia, and internet porn.

Recipients are being asked to respond within 48 hours to four charges to prevent arrest and a €75,000 fine.

These messages, the police said, were scam and should be ignored.