The UK has a new government, while the EU has a new Parliament and Commission. France is in political limbo after a bizarre election, while Germany’s economy falters. Is this the right time to reset UK-EU relations after the acrimonious Brexit saga?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced formidable challenges after 14 years of Conservative rule, which saw Britain leave the EU. The rosy picture painted by former prime minister Boris Johnson hardly matches the reality many ordinary Britons hoped for.

The failure to control illegal migration, a stagnant economy, high cost of living, a National Health Service that cannot cope with demand, law and order collapse in some UK cities like Leeds, and increasing security threats as a result of geopolitical turmoil are just some of the challenges the new UK government has to deal with.

If the UK is suffering from Brexit post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the EU has to deal with severe political complications that, in the longer term, threaten its existence. The European Parliament composition is not much different from the preceding one, with centre-right and centre-left parties uniting to stop the rising surge of populist parties. Ursula von der Leyen is once again the European Commission president.

So, the profile of the EU political hierarchy that has been unable to address the concerns of most Europeans is practically the same that will be entrusted to do the right things in the next five years.

Uncontrolled illegal immigration; constant bickering between member states that too often put national interests before Union priorities; maverick heads of state that take personal initiatives that undermine the EU’s official foreign policy lines; and anaemic economic performance that for the last two decades has increased social and economic inequality in European societies are some of the daunting challenges that the EU must address with urgency.

Recently, Starmer hosted a meeting for 47 of Europe’s leaders at a European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. This was the ideal occasion for him to reset relations with the EU after years of pre- and post-Brexit squabbling. Following some of the UK tabloid media’s ongoing narrative of Brexit, one could believe that the UK’s main risk today under a new Labour government is the prospect of rejoining the EU with its odious over-regulation.

A more clinical analysis of what needs to be done to improve relations between the UK and the EU would lead to the importance of a mature discussion of how mutual European challenges can be addressed with more effectiveness. Security and immigration are undoubtedly the two top priorities that must be addressed.

With the prospect of Donald Trump again becoming the US president, NATO’s effectiveness as a deterrent against Russian aggression will be significantly weakened. While it is unlikely that the EU will ever agree on having a joint army, NATO is arguably the only other means to be a European defence bulwark.

Of course, the big challenge will be finding the political will and the money needed to beef up the military resources necessary to make up for decades of underinvestment in security.

For too long, European countries have taken the post-World War II peace dividend for granted. Some will continue to ignore the implications of deteriorating geopolitical developments sparked by the Ukraine war. They will risk becoming sitting ducks if and when military aggression becomes imminent. Many European countries, however, believe that appeasing aggressors is a sure way to sell out their sovereignty as free democratic states.

Illegal immigration is another top priority for both the UK and the EU. Ordinary people are understandably frustrated at the inability of their leaders to address this challenge. This partly explains the rise of populist parties and their demagogue leaders’ rise in popularity.

Admittedly, there is no short-term, easy solution to this problem. Despite their weaknesses, the UK and the EU are still attractive enough for desperate people in Africa, the Middle East and Asia to seek a better life in Europe, even if this means risking their lives.

The Blenheim summit, as expected, did not produce formal outcomes. Still, it acted as a forum for engaging on issues that concern all those countries present, like the Ukraine war implications, illegal immigration, energy security, and enhanced trading relations.

UK-EU relations were strained due to former UK prime ministers’ negotiating styles and the EU’s strong reaction. Starmer is not Johnson, and his frank and pragmatic communication style should help reset the UK-EU relations more soundly.