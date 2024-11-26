Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo offered an conditional ‘apology’ soon after the standards commissioner published his report finding him and his colleague, Gozo Minister Camilleri, in breach of the ministerial code of ethics and of not administering public funds diligently.

Everyone knows how Bartolo employed his then girlfriend, Amanda Muscat, as a consultant even though she was not qualified for the role. Furthermore, there is no evidence that Muscat actually carries out any work as a consultant.

In the case of the Gozo Minister, the commissioner found that he had played ball.

Both ministers were economical with the truth when they were questioned about the whole affair.

This is yet another example from an ever-growing list of Labour stalwarts who are ‘pigging out’ and giving politics a bad name.

Although offering an apology is an honourable thing to do, if such an apology is not coupled with a genuine contrite attitude and a real effort to make amends, it is hollow, almost insulting. If Bartolo is truly regretful, what is he waiting for to reimburse the money fraudulently taken?

Many hard-working honest citizens, including Labour supporters, can see through Bartolo’s fake apology. His was just a desperate attempt to save his political skin.

Sadly, Prime Minister Robert Abela played along and accepted Bartolo’s fake apology, stating that it was “sufficient”. However, in doing so, Abela not only disregarded the ethical principles needed for good governance but also continued to lose his moral authority.

One questions whether by accepting this new standard of behaviour is this the better version of ‘Labour’ that was solemnly promised by Abela after June’s elections?

On his part, Bartolo defended himself stating that “no one is perfect in this world”. Would the Labour government accept such an explanation from ordinary citizens in a similar scenario?

Like typical champagne socialists, Labour are generous with other people’s money - Albert Buttigieg

Surely, this was not a genuine human mistake.

No one is so naïve to believe this, more so when Bartolo attempted to ensure that his then girlfriend would escape scrutiny – on paper, she was transferred to the Gozo Ministry while remaining his secretary on a government scale 3 salary.

Abela certainly has a credibility issue in view of his inconsistency. In the case of Justyne Caruana, who was found to have given a €15,000 contract to her partner, the prime minister forced her to resign.

However, what annoyed many people is that by Abela’s absolution not only was meritocracy shredded, but it was also a slap in the face for hardworking workers and professionals, who decently earn their living and only dream of having such an income.

Muscat’s salary was €39,414, topped up to €61,657 with allowances.

Then, when ‘transferred’ to Gozo, her salary shot up to €67,657 with allowances. Her only qualification seemed to be that she had befriended the minister.

“The country’s money is not there to be given to each other, just because they became friends with benefits,” Bernard Grech told Labour.

At the end of the day, this new scandal continues to show that Labour is corrupt to the core.

Labour has betrayed its own solemn promises of meritocracy, accountability and zero

tolerance to corruption. Like typical champagne socialists, they are generous with other people’s money, scratching each other’s backs and making hay while the sun shines.

The hardest thing for Bartolo is not to say sorry but rather to offer his resignation. Resigning is his only honourable way out.

Still, I am not holding my breath, knowing how attached he is to his ministerial trappings.

Albert Buttigieg is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson for family affairs and social solidarity.