On March 8, 1964, an article penned by Werner Wiskari, the Northern Europe correspondent for The New York Times, sparked considerable intrigue among his American readership.

The headline proclaimed ‘Some European streets are for strollers only’, introducing a pioneering urban reform sweeping through Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands – a bold move to reserve select streets exclusively for pedestrian use.

From his vantage point in Copenhagen, Wiskari detailed the controversial conversion of five streets in the Strøget area. Initially labelled by the city council as merely an “experiment”, the project faced fierce resistance. Local shop owners were up in arms, vehemently opposing the plan, with tensions escalating to the point where one policymaker required a police escort.

Critics were doom-laden in their predictions, forecasting a plummet in property values and an exodus of quality retailers. Yet, the reality that unfolded was diametrically opposed. The pedestrianisation not only flourished but also invigorated the area: shops thrived and a new sense of freedom blossomed in these people-first zones. Through thoughtful urban planning, traffic was cleverly rerouted, parking spaces were strategically reduced in some areas and increased in others, fostering a harmonious balance.

Reflecting on the initiative’s triumph back in 1964, Copenhagen’s deputy mayor described pedestrians as “finally having the benefit of fresh air now that the carbon-monoxide days are over” – heralding a new era for the city’s inhabitants.

Fast forward 60 years and this visionary approach has permeated much of Europe. Yet, Malta remains a notable holdout, still wrestling with the transition towards prioritising pedestrian-friendly public spaces. The clamour for enhanced livability has intensified over the past years, with a growing demand from the Maltese for green and public spaces that align with contemporary European standards.

The Maltese penchant for the personal car poses significant challenges, mirroring dilemmas faced by other European capitals decades ago. Yet, these challenges are not insurmountable; they call for thoughtful policies, strategic reforms and a collective will to progress.

The very issues that once riled Copenhagen’s policymakers continue to resonate in Malta and other places such as the United States, underscoring a timeless struggle between old habits and new paradigms. It is clear that the sprawl of cars has commandeered excessive amounts of our public spaces. However, with innovative design and strategic urban planning, we can reclaim these areas, fostering more vibrant, inclusive and modern communal spaces that minimise the drawbacks of previous car-first models.

Echoing these sentiments, the Public Works Department cast these ideas into the spotlight during a conference on Friday. Presenting this forward-looking vision to local councils and the public at large, the discussions underscored not just the challenges – like parking and accessibility – but also the manifold benefits: enhanced livability, better integration for individuals with mobility impairments, a bolstered sense of community and signifi­cant gains in mental health and environmental quality.

These improvements have been seen up to a degree in areas like Sliema and Valletta, raising a pertinent question: Why stop here when the potential benefits could spread across the country?

Urban space management and planning is something that the Infrastructure Ministry and the Public Works Department will be focusing on over the coming months together with local councils and the public. In the coming months, we will start this journey by bringing together stakeholders, including those who have long advocated this reform, alongside technical experts such as the University of Malta.

Our collective goal is to chart a new course for the future of our public spaces. Emphasising the principle of wide consultation, we will ensure that the envisaged changes capture a broad-based consensus.

Throughout the summer, the Public Works Department will conduct a series of consultation sessions across various localities, directly engaging the community to shape and refine these transformative initiatives. This inclusive strategy is designed to reflect the collective will and foster a shared vision for our communal environments.

Change is not easy. It is a difficult, laborious process. The vision is set and it resonates with people. Let us draw inspiration from the most liveable cities in Europe: what was once met with scepticism and protest has now become a celebrated hallmark of urban innovation.

It’s time for us to step boldly into a future where our streets are not merely thoroughfares for vehicles but vibrant corridors of social interaction, cultural expression, environmental stewardship and safe havens where our children are free to enjoy their childhood and play.

This vision should not be a mere aspiration but a blueprint for action – shaping the Malta of tomorrow, today.

Chris Bonett is Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works. Omar Farrugia is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works.