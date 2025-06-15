Playing on the opening line of Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities, I feel like it would be a missed opportunity not to start today’s piece by saying, “It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times”, to describe the country’s current predicament.

Last Tuesday at midday, hot on the heels of another crushing survey carried out by MaltaToday, which shows that the Labour Party leads by 39,000 votes and that trust in Prime Minister Robert Abela stands at 50%, whereas trust in Bernard Grech didn’t even reach the 20% mark, the leader of the opposition resigned.

Looking sombre in a navy-blue suit, Grech, who celebrated his 54th birthday on the day the survey’s findings were published, was fittingly reflective about his time as leader of the Nationalist Party and spoke about the new chapter he was embarking on.

I watched the whole thing and sighed, not because I thought that poor Grech ever stood a chance with the poisoned chalice he was given five years ago, but because I could already see the vultures circling the carcass.

You see, the problem was never Grech as such: it’s the Nationalist Party. With no common agenda or clear direction, the PN has become wholly reactionary and has fallen prey to predators who you know will put their ego before their country every single time.

I know that beggars can’t be choosers but some of the upcoming would-be leaders of the party have so many red flags that you’d think you were looking at a circus. I see them on social media with their toothy grins that don’t touch their eyes, greasy hair and enormous opinions, and I can’t help but wonder how no one sees through the used-car-salesman act. It’s like experiencing Joseph Muscat for the first time all over again. I knew something was wrong but I couldn’t justify the feeling until years later.

I don’t know if they quite understand this yet, as the “dinosaurs” pull the party one way and the more “modern thinkers” another, but a great task lies ahead for party members. Not only do they have to find someone that core voters aren’t already suspicious of (and those are in short supply) but they also need to find an individual charismatic and visionary enough to coax people who usually vote red to rethink their position. The problem is that, traditionally, men like Simon Busuttil, Grech and perhaps even Lawrence Gonzi just don’t appeal to the Maltese masses. Maybe these men were too reserved and middle-class for a nation that revolves around cash and flash.

Ultimately, I can’t vote for you if I can’t identify with you.

We can’t afford to continue to have a country with a weak opposition and it would be nice if, just for once in what seems to be a long time, the people who have the power to vote in change really thought about what they’re doing, before forging ahead in wild, blind abandon. The opposition needs someone who can command respect, propose solid long-term policy and not court even more controversy.

Let’s not muck it up.