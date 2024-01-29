Actress and TV personality Sandra Milo has died at the age of 90, Italian media reported on Monday.

She died peacefully at her home in Rome, surrounded by her family, her three children, Debora, Ciro and Azzurra, wrote on Facebook.

Milo was a main protagonist of Italian cinema in the 1960s and was notably a muse for film-maker Federico Fellini.

Born Salvatrice Elena Greco in Tunis on March 11, 1933, Milo was raised in Tuscany, Italy, and made her cinematic debut in 1955 with the comedy Lo scapolo, alongside Alberto Sordi.

A series of starring roles in films such as Roberto Rossellini's Il generale Della Rovere (1959); Antonio Pietrangeli's Adua e le compagne (1960) and Fantasmi a Roma (1961), in which she both starred next to Marcello Mastroianni; and Fellini's Giulietta degli spiriti (1965) and the Oscar-winning 8½ (1963), cemented Milo's popularity.

In subsequent years, she worked with various other directors like Luigi Zampa and Dino Risi. She also starred in scores of French productions.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, she hosted a number of TV shows and in later years, made many TV appearances. She was also a contestant on the reality show L'isola dei famosi in 2010.

In 2021, Milo received the David di Donatello award ‒ the Italian equivalent of the Oscars ‒ for her career.

She was last seen on the small screen in the six-episode series Gigolò per caso, which launched on Amazon Prime on December 21, 2023.