The Comunità Italiana − Gozo (Italian community of Gozo) will be holding an Italian cooking course, followed by lunch, at Lourdes church annex, Mġarr, on June 1.

A small group of food enthusiasts (of around four and eight) will be able to participate in a hands-on cooking class delivered by a renowned chef, who will be preparing a four-course authentic Italian lunch. The lunch will be accompanied by wine. The course, conducted in Italian, will start at 9am, followed by lunch at 12.30pm.

The price is €30, payable by Revolut to Simon on 9955 4250. For more information, call 9947 7385, e-mail: guykurkjian@gmail. com. All proceeds will go to the Comunità Italiana − Gozo fund.