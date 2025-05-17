Agius de Soldanis middle school recently hosted a group of students from Istituto Comprensivo Igino Petrone of Campobasso, Italy.

Accompanied by their head of school, Giuseppe Natilli, and the project’s coordinating teachers, the students participated in a range of engaging activities as part of their Erasmus+ project Yourope. They enthusiastically took part in lessons and workshops organised by the school, while also had the opportunity to discover the beauty and cultural heritage of Gozo.

The group also enjoyed a guided tour of Victoria offered by the school. They visited the Il-Ħaġar cultural museum and the Citadel, and along the way, explored some of Victoria’s churches. The tour was conducted by Lino Xerri who provided the students with valuable insights into the island’s rich history and traditions.

A particularly memorable event took place on their final day. Through a virtual connection with the school community in Campobasso, Italian and Maltese students shared their experiences and answered questions raised by various classes.

It was a heartfelt occasion, highlighted by the performance of both the Maltese and Italian national anthems by the school orchestra.

Emotions were clearly evident when it was time to say goodbye. Although, it was a brief visit, it was enough for sincere friendships to blossom among the students.

This was the third European school that Agius de Soldanis middle school hosted during the current scholastic year.