A group of students from the Istituto Comprensivo Statale Leonardo da Vinci in San Giustino, Perugia, Italy, undertook an Erasmus+ mobility experience to Gozo College Rabat primary school.

The aim of the visit was to foster cultural exchange and friendship between the two institutions, providing the young learners with the opportunity to experience a different educational environment.

Aged between 10 and 11, the 13 students, accompanied by their teachers, were given a warm welcome by the school’s management. The day started off with the morning assembly, where the foreign students were introduced to the school’s vibrant community.

Throughout the day, the students attended a number of lessons, thus experiencing first hand practices and teaching methodologies.

From language to mathematics, science and the arts, the visiting students embraced the diverse learning experiences offered by their hosts. This fostered cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

One of the highlights of the visit was a trekking expedition to Comino. Led by the Gozo College activity teachers, the students undertook a journey of exploration, discovering the island’s natural beauty and rich history.

The school’s head, Lelio Spiteri, mingled with the students, saying it was heartening to witness the enthusiasm and eagerness with which they embraced “our school community and participated in our activities”. “Such exchanges not only broaden horizons but also sow the seeds of lifelong friendships,” Spiteri said.

The students presented gifts to Spiteri, including books and Italian delicacies. At the end of the visit, both entities expressed their wish to collaborate further, foster deeper ties and create opportunities for cross-cultural learning and understanding.