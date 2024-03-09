Italy won their first Six Nations home match in 11 years on Saturday, beating Scotland 31-29 and handing Ireland the chance to win the championship with a match to spare.

Ireland will claim a second straight title if they defeat England later on Saturday thanks to the Italians winning a breathless match in which Juan Ignacio Brex, debutant Louis Lynagh and Stephen Varney all scored tries.

Further kicked points from Paolo Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo ensured a historic win for Gonzalo Quesada’s team who moved off the bottom of the table and up to fourth on seven points.

