Ivan Falzon is set to be been appointed CEO of Gozo Regional Development Authority, the government announced.

Last year, Falzon stepped down as CEO of Infrastructure Malta and no official reason was ever given for Falzon’s termination. He was appointed CEO in July 2022 by then infrastructure minister Aaron Farrugia, after previously serving as CEO of the Water Services Corporation and Mater Dei Hospital.

Now, he will serve as the Gozo Regional Development Authority’s (GRDA) CEO, replacing Mario Borg, who was appointed CEO back in 2020.

Borg is now the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Gozo and Planning.

In a press release on Friday, the government announced Falzon’s appointment and described his leadership as always being marked by “a drive for innovation, efficiency and public accountability”.

“The Gozo and Planning Minister, Clint Camilleri, congratulated Ivan Falzon and stated that Falzon’s experience and leadership will be crucial for the GRDA to move forward and push its mission to support Gozo’s unique regional identity and economic growth,” the statement read.

The Authority’s chairman, Michael Grech, also welcomed Falzon’s appointment and noted how he has a strong track record in public sector leadership.