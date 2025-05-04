Welcome to The Money Coach, a Times of Malta column where readers can ask questions about life's money issues. Send your questions about personal finances, inheritance, gifting or other personal finance topics to moneycoach@timesofmalta.com

Dear Luca,

A friend of mine earns the same salary that I earn. Over the past few years, we’ve always discussed our finances openly — and it’s obvious that he’s quite ahead of me.

He credits his investment success to discipline and following financial advice from top investors like Warren Buffett. In fact, his investments have grown steadily.

I’m honestly very happy for my friend. However, when I look at my own personal finances, I am left frustrated. I’ve read the same books, tried to follow the same tips, cut expenses, made an intentional spending plan, attended financial workshops… and still, my financial situation doesn’t mirror his.

I believe the problem has been there since childhood. Back then, I remember I had a habit of spending money the moment it reached my hands. No matter how much I learn today, that ingrained habit still troubles me, despite the fact that I consider myself quite financially literate.

My question to you is simple, Luca: what more can I do when all the advice I received doesn’t seem to work? How can I break this bad habit?

Luca responds:

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. It takes courage to admit all this with such honesty.

I want to tell you something that most people, especially the so-called 'gurus', rarely admit: Personal finance is not just about maths. It's about emotions, habits, and our personal history with money.

Your challenge is certainly not a lack of information — in fact, I dare say you’ve worked harder than most people to educate yourself. But as I often tell my clients: when the problem goes deep, the solution must go just as deep.

During your childhood, you absorbed certain lessons about money, whether consciously or not. It may be the case that spending quickly felt exciting within your family environment.

Such patterns won’t simply disappear because we read a few books or follow a few influencers. They live inside us.

I suggest taking a few minutes each day to journal about your earliest memories around money:

What was your first memory of money? How did it make you feel?

Were there moments of reward? Moments of guilt?

Do you recall times when money was scarce? How did your family react?

Remember, money is emotional, not just logical.

Many believe that having the 'right plan' prepared by a financial advisor or coach is enough. But we tend to forget that our emotions often drive our choices.

That’s why knowing more doesn’t automatically lead to doing better.

Explore your emotional connection to money:

What does spending represent for you? Liberation? Joy?

Do you feel anxious around money?

What is your idea of financial security?

I have huge respect for investors like Warren Buffett, financial coaches like Dave Ramsey, and writers like Morgan Housel.

But with all due respect, none of them grew up in your household, faced your childhood experiences, or walked the path you walked.

Your situation might feel daunting. Yet with the right steps, patience, and a shift in mindset, you can absolutely turn this around.

Unlike many others who seek purely practical advice, your breakthrough will come from changing the relationship you have with money — from the inside out.

I hope this helps.

Luca is the founder of the Money Coaching Hub. Email him your financial questions or your response to today's question for a chance to be featured in a future column.

Disclaimer: This column is intended to provide general information on various topics related to personal finance. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalised financial advice for your specific situation. Financial decisions are highly individual and can vary greatly based on your unique circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance. The author of this column is not authorised to provide financial advice. Before making any financial decisions, it is recommended to seek professional financial advice from an authorised financial advisor.