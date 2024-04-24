In a heart-warming display of community spirit and resilience, Jacob Cauchi, along with his father, took their mobile cafe, Jacob’s Brew Cafe, to the Gozo College Rabat primary school, known as The Happy School.

This visit didn’t just involve serving up delicious treats, but was also an opportunity to spread awareness about Survivors Malta, an organisation close to Jacob’s heart.

Jacob, a survivor himself, battled and triumphed over meningoencephalitis, a testament to his strength and determination. His journey inspired many, and now he is using his platform to give back.

During the school’s morning assembly, Jacob shared his story with the students, delivering a message of hope and perseverance. His words resonated deeply, touching the hearts of all who listened. But the impact didn’t stop there. Students eagerly lined up at Jacob’s Brew Cafe, purchasing cookies and hot chocolate from the vibrant van. Their support was not only a gesture of appreciation for Jacob’s courage but also a

tangible contribution to a bigger cause. By the end of the day, the students’ purchases amounted to €1,000, a big show of generosity and compassion.

Through this event, Jacob and his father not only raised funds but also triggered a conversation about resilience, empathy and the importance of supporting one another in times of need. Their efforts served as a beacon of hope, reminding us all that even in the face of adversity, kindness and solidarity can prevail.

Survivors Malta was founded by the Cauchi family. The organisation has now close to 5,000 members. The aim of the organisation was to reach out to those who needed to tell their story.

“As well as helping others, telling our story has helped us begin to heal from our trauma,” the Cauchis said.

“But it’s not just our story. Every story is a gift and Survivors Malta have gathered to hear countless other stories told by survivors and their families… all to inspire and motivate others to never give up.”