A man who admitted to buying a counterfeit Slovenian passport which he then used to apply for a Malta work permit was jailed for eight months on Tuesday.

Stanko Trivic appeared before duty magistrate Elaine Rizzo on Tuesday accused of being in possession of a forged passport and having used the document to acquire permits in Malta.

The Serbian national, who has been in Malta for ten years, was arrested at his workplace in Gżira. The court was told he bought the fake document for €800.

He pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

The prosecution and the defence submitted that an effective prison term towards the minimum was suitable in this case.

The court sentenced him to eight months in prison.

Police inspector Lara Butters prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared for the accused.