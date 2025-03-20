Who will rid the prime minister of this troublesome lawyer, Jason Azzopardi?

On Monday, the Gozo minister and his permanent secretary made a stab at it. They asked the appeals court to order criminal proceedings against Azzopardi.

They were in court because Azzopardi himself was appealing the judgment handed down by Magistrate Brigitte Sultana, who has declared there is no basis for an inquiry into certain dealings involving the minister, Clint Camilleri, and his chief civil servant, John Borg.

Strictly speaking, Azzopardi was doing more than appeal. Apart from querying the magistrate’s legal interpretation of the evidence required and stating she had ignored critical evidence he had submitted, he dropped a bombshell.

He said he had evidence that the judgment had not been written by Sultana. Instead, it was written by another magistrate, who had nothing to do with the case, Donatella Frendo Dimech. Azzopardi stated that, hence, the judgment was null and that an investigation was warranted into how one magistrate had signed off on a text written by another.

What’s this evidence? The judgment was sent to Azzopardi as a digital document and its properties stated the author was Frendo Dimech. There is no alternative meaning, according to IT experts consulted by Azzopardi.

Technically, that’s not quite true. When a digital document identifies an “author”, it’s identifying a computer – the one from which the document emerged. In other words, it’s possible, for example, for the document to have been written by Magistrate Sultana (as signed) but on her colleague’s computer.

Or, perhaps, Sultana drafted a judgment on her own computer and sent it to her colleague for editorial comments on, say, clarity; then, Frendo Dimech created her own document, wrote in side comments and sent them back to her colleague, who retained the same document in making final editorial changes.

With a bit of imagination, we might come up with other possibilities. But, every time we do that, we are not getting a single centimetre away from a fact that calls for explanation: a document signed by one magistrate but digitally authored by another.

Azzopardi’s evidence has not yet been challenged by anyone. The fact can’t just be ignored.

We wouldn’t ignore it in any other domain. Not if a student's essay was digitally authored by another student. Not if the reply to a press enquiry was authored by someone who should have nothing to do with the ministry.

Azzopardi’s interpretation is reasonable. That doesn’t make it true. It does mean it deserves an answer.

Because here’s something everyone agrees on. If Azzopardi has interpreted things right, something rotten has happened. One magistrate has abdicated her responsibility. Another has ruled in a case where she didn’t hear the evidence.

Even if the judgment is absolutely correct in its legal reasoning, if Azzopardi is right then the process was corrupt.

And, at law, getting the procedure right is indispensable. Acquiring damning evidence the wrong way can see a criminal get off scot-free. Hiring or firing someone without following the right procedure can annul the action. And that should count for the administration of the law itself.

the government (through the Gozo minister) is asking for criminal charges against Azzopardi for daring to use legal means to say a disturbing fact requires investigation - Ranier Fsadni

Robert Abela immediately understood the implications for the magistrates. Instead of waiting for the denial of the fact that the wrong magistrate is listed as author or for an innocent explanation, he shoved the fact aside and charged Azzopardi with intimidating the judiciary.

This is strange in itself. Attempted intimidation of a judge is not just a crime. It’s a crime a judge is duty-bound to report. Indeed, the natural consequence would be that the judge would order the prosecution of the person doing the intimidating.

In this case, however, it appears the two magistrates have not requested the prosecution of Azzopardi. Why? Do they think they’re not being intimidated? Or are they failing in their duty?

Let’s get the scale of things right. Abela is obviously blustering when he says this is the biggest attack ever on the Maltese judiciary. It’s surely not as big as the smashing of the law courts by Labour-linked thugs in 1987. Nor is it clear how a sworn statement, submitted to a court for legal scrutiny, could constitute an “attack”.

But it is a grave allegation.

If false, it can be swiftly rebutted by the very investigation that Azzopardi is requesting. If there’s a refutation for what Azzopardi is claiming as fact, or a plausible alternative interpretation to his, the best way to hoist Azzopardi with his own petard is to grant him what he’s asking for.

Instead, the government (through the Gozo minister) is asking for criminal charges against Azzopardi for daring to use legal means to say a disturbing fact requires investigation.

We shall see where this leads. If criminal charges are brought against Azzopardi, it’s difficult to see how he can be prevented from summoning the magistrates to testify under oath. He may obtain what he’s asking for after all.

But it would still be unwarranted distress for something that can be addressed much more calmly.

Instead, Labour has embarked on a strategy it previously used against Daphne Caruana Galizia. Azzopardi is being demonised with the Labour faithful. Abela is calling Azzopardi “effectively” a member of the opposition when Azzopardi very publicly resigned his PN membership three years ago. And Labour attack dogs are demanding that the PN dissociates itself from Azzopardi.

In short, Azzopardi is being demonised and isolated. Was the Caruana Galizia inquiry all in vain?