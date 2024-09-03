Cyclists have been encouraged to honour Jake Vella in a final farewell bike ride ahead of the 15-year-old's funeral on Saturday.

The teenager was a passionate triathlete, despite battling a rare health condition for much of his young life.

In accordance with his parents' wishes, the cycle will start at 8.30am at Mater Dei Hospital where he spent his final months and will end at Birżebbuġa Parish Church, where his funeral will take place at 10.30am.

Vella battled a neurological condition, known as Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD).

Despite his condition he organised swimming challenges and other sports events to raise funds and awareness for abandoned animals and other causes.

The Malta Mountain Bike Association announced the cycle, saying "Let's do one last bike ride for beloved Jake".

Traffic enforcement officers will escort the route.

Details of the teenager's funeral were announced by his parents on social media. They confirmed that his body would be cremated.

On Facebook, his father, Josie Vella, said "in a couple of days, you (Jake) will be home with us, where you will have a place next to all the awards you have been awarded."

News of Vella’s death triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes to the teen and his inspiring outlook on life.

Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked him for his "beautiful initativies" and said he had left an impact on many people during his short life.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described him as a "hero" who inspired generations.