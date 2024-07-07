Sadly, I can’t chat to you today about how the four quarter-finals panned out because – due to a deadline disaster – all the games are being played after this piece has gone to bed.

Equally, I am not going to even think about predicting which teams will have made it through to the last four because, with only one exception, none of the eight quarter-finalists have impressed me enough to suggest they are certainties for the semis.

The reality is that, thus far, the four teams that started the tournament as favourites have not lived up to expectations in any way shape or form, and that makes calling the semis a ridiculously tricky proposition.

Germany, despite home advantage and a strong start, seem to have lost a bit of momentum in the last couple of games, while France dulled their way through to the quarters almost without scoring a goal.

Portugal are struggling to put together the sort of performances their squad should be capable of, and all we have seen of Cristiano Ronaldo so far is a missed penalty, tears and tantrums. Meanwhile, the less said about England and their tactical vomiting, the better.

Spain are the only team that have put in performances that make you sit up and take notice

But all those four are capable of so much more and could easily hit form in the quarters, which only serves to make predicting the semi-finalists that much more difficult.

There is, as I said, one sparkling exception to this big team malaise: Spain.

Despite slipping into the tournament slightly under the radar (I don’t think I heard anyone talking about them as potential winners, and the bookies only had them down as fifth most likely to win) they are the only team that have put in performances that make you sit up and take notice.

In Lamine Yamal they have arguably the player of the tournament so far, and he is surrounded by teammates that are energetic, disciplined, skilful and know their game plan inside out. They are everything England should be but aren’t.

The problem for Spain, however, is that they drew Germany in the quarters, and that is probably as tough a game as they could probably have faced.

If they have, as you read this over your morning bowl of porridge, come through that match, then they will certainly be overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy. If they haven’t, then you would probably need to stick your spare cash on the hosts themselves.

But, as I said, this is all a bit subjective and confusing. I’m essentially writing in advance about something that is yet to happen, but which will already be history by the time you read it.

My brain hurts a bit.

And on that basis, I am handing over to you....

Your say

“I paid good money (80 quid good) to watch England play Bosnia in a friendly at St James’s Park pre-Euro 2024! England may have won that game three-nil, but they were simply awful to watch! The football was that dire I headed to the bar after half an hour! Since then, I have watched England’s three group matches, and last night’s game against Slovakia on TV... nothing has changed since that night a few weeks back at St James’s Park! Utterly boring crap, with a clueless manager who would charge his mobile phone if it dropped to 99%! It’s coming home ... My buttocks!” Gadge, Berwick, e-mail.

“So, England were a minute away from what would have gone down as one of the worst performances in their not-so-illustrious tournament history last Sunday. The equaliser resulted from their first goalbound shot in 95 minutes of directionless play. This week I have friends staying with me from the UK, where I’m informed there’s little love for Southgate-ball. The memes and videos have started, hammering his cautious approach – ‘Southgate wears a life jacket in the bath’ – ‘Southgate would insist on the low offer on Deal or No Deal’. Truth is, England have been the least attractive watch in the tournament. Painful for the devoted, plain dull for the neutral. Their squad of world beaters looks like a bunch of weedy panel beaters, failing to make any dents in the opposition’s sides. Everyone can see they offer no threat with Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham playing out of position, and a perverse refusal to try and get in behind defences by using the guile and pace of Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer until pure desperation sinks in. Harry Kane moves slower than rush-hour traffic in Sliema when major roadworks are on, and the bookies’ favourites have turned up to a major tournament with only one left-back, and he’s injured! I could go on. In fact, I will! They sit deep, no one shows up in midfield, Kane ambles around upfront, there’s no one running to offer an outlet, and in possession terms, when pressed, they leak like a custard doughnut. And still Gareth Southgate refuses to spice things up. If he went to a curry house he’d order a plain naan bread. Unimaginative, unadventurous, unattractive. Southgate focuses on the big ‘uns’ while failing to arm and unleash his big guns. He’ll face a Swiss army whose knife has many sharp tools, but I fear he’ll still unfold the bottle opener in response, with few, if any, changes in personnel or approach. Like many fans I enjoy a beer watching a game but it’s got to the point where drinking is essential when watching England simply to dull the pain. Against an opposition that is running like a Swiss watch, pressing high and ticking along nicely, it seems England have a Swiss mountain to climb… as it stands they’d probably trip over a Toblerone! Hopes are not high for a Three Lions victory.” Paul Fearn, e-mail.

“You talk a lot about England but not about Italy, which is surprising considering how bad they have been at Germany. There was a time in past years when playing a team like Switzerland would be a little formality for Italy, as you knew they would easily win a game like that in a full tournament when it was vital. Not any more, which I say is down to the players not being up to the required standard rather than down to the manager, who has not yet had sufficient time to make this team in his own way. Will Italy become more like the old Italy under Luciano Spalletti? I don’t know and I can’t say, because the current generation of Italian stars are not as good as the ones from years ago.” Alex Zammit, e-mail.

“Good morning James, I agree with your take on our team representing our nation in the wonderful game, but it’s not wonderful to go through the agony of watching them play.” Ron Alfrey, (Palace and Spurs), e-mail.

“Jude Bellingham rescued England in last Sunday’s game with his moment of excellence but that can’t keep happening. Gareth Southgate is hoping his best players do something special in every game to get them through and that is exactly what happened. If it keeps happening in Euro 24 then Southgate will have to be named the luckiest manager ever.” Sam B, e-mail.

