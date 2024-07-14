This evening, England take on Spain in the Euro 24 final, desperate to bring home a piece of silverware and end the nation’s 56* years of trophy hurt.

Writing that sentence feels almost surreal when you consider just how underwhelming the English team has been for much of the tournament. Despite having some of the world’s most exciting attacking players at their disposal, their performances have been dull and defensive in equal measure.

The only exception to that rule was the first half against Holland on Wednesday when England showed their true attacking potential. But in hindsight that was more down to Ronald Koeman’s tactical error because, when the Dutch made changes in midfield, England went back to not knowing what to do with the ball.

And that is why it really grinds my gears when I am now forced to hear experts hailing Gareth Southgate for his tactical skills and ingenious substitutions.

There wasn’t anything clever about those 45 minutes against Holland. It was all about the Dutch leaving all sorts of space in the middle of the pitch, which in turn allowed Phil Foden to play to his full potential. When the space was shut down, so was England’s creativity.

And the substitutions, well, they weren’t exactly rocket science. Luke Shaw for Kieran Trippier was obvious. Cole Palmer for the increasingly ineffectual Foden equally so. And Harry Kane, don’t get me started on him. You could have played a blindfolded orangutan in his place throughout the tournament and got very similar results. On that basis, bringing on a different striker was, again, a no-brainer.

However, the fact that two of those substitutes combined for the winner now means the mass media think Southgate has suddenly morphed into the illegitimate lovechild of Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola.

I’ve heard him described by one top-level pundit as “tactically perfect”, while another insisted that England coming from behind in all the knockout games is testament to the resilience he has instilled in the team.

I would suggest, however, that a) a team of England’s stature shouldn’t need to come from behind against the likes of Slovakia or even Switzerland, and b) they only come from behind because falling behind is what forces Southgate to take off his favourites and put on those players who should have started in the first place.

The reality is that, final or not, it remains that England’s achievements are not down to Southgate, who is still tactically out of his depth. He is still painfully indecisive. He still dithers over altering his game plan. He still looks as surprised as the rest of us when something goes right on the pitch.

But what this tournament has confirmed is that Southgate is one heck of a lucky so-and-so.

A 95th-minute equaliser against Slovakia, Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri hitting the post in the dying seconds of extra time, an absolute non-penalty against Holland, and then a 90th-minute winner to squeeze through to the final.

When the football gods were dishing out tactical nous, Southgate must have been queueing for a second helping of good fortune.

But having said all that, let me be clear on one thing: I will take a bit of luck if it means we are getting our hands on some silverware tonight. Yes, the football has been ugly. And yes, there are many who will claim we don’t deserve the trophy having bored the continent to death with our sideways and backwards passing.

Yet the history books won’t show any of that. All they will show is that England won a major trophy on foreign soil. Nothing more, nothing less.

And I’ll take that.

Of course, I am slightly jumping the gun here. There is the little matter of a brilliant Spanish team to overcome before England can start to dream of ending their reign as owners of the world’s loneliest trophy.

From a purely footballing perspective, Spain go into tonight’s game not only as favourites but also with the support of neutrals who have watched England and Southgate suck the life out of the sport over the last six matches, turning the beautiful game into one so ugly only its mother could love it.

It’s entirely understandable that the world will be backing a Spain side that is prettier to watch, has scored many more goals and whose approach and style have been a credit to football.

But, just because Spain should win doesn’t mean they will.

Fluent attacking football combined with speed, pace and an overwhelming sense of adventure is all well and good, but will it prove enough to overcome Southgate’s collection of lucky horseshoes and four-leafed-clovers?

Will the goalscoring prowess of Dani Olmo or the teenage brilliance of Lamine Yamal be able to defeat Southgate’s kitchen cupboard full of rabbits’ feet or the 60 furry dice hanging from the rear-view mirror on his ultra-safe Volvo?

Only time will tell. But I suspect, the way this tournament has gone with England stumbling their way to the final, that those gods who have been so cruel to us in the past, those same gods who refused to give Southgate any actual managerial talent, are lining this up to be England’s year.

On paper, we probably won’t deserve it but, to be honest with you, after spending my entire adult life waiting for some tiny slither of international success, I’m beyond caring.

If it’s managerial luck that ends up carrying us over the line, then so be it.

Ultimately, tonight’s match is almost certain to be Southgate’s swansong, and if he rides off into the sunset with a trophy under one arm and a knighthood under the other, who am I to complain?

* Regular readers will know that I don’t subscribe to the theory that England’s years of hurt started in 1966. You don’t start ‘hurting’ the second you win a trophy, you start feeling bad when you fail to win one. And that would have been Euro 68 when they were knocked out in the semi-finals 1-0 by Yugoslavia. Hence, in my view, the ‘hurt’ started on June 5, 1968, and not in 1966 as the song claims.

